Arsenal are the laughing stock of the Premier League right now.

Everyone knew that the Gunners had a tough start to the 2021/22 campaign, but even the most pessimistic of supporters couldn't have predicted that they would be sitting bottom of the table.

Mikel Arteta has been put under serious pressure after watching his side suffer defeats to Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City by conceding nine goals and failing to score a single goal in return.

Arsenal's woeful 2021/22 form

Now, there's good reason to think that Arsenal will be able to arrest their slump to a certain degree when they return from the international break, but their current predicament remains alarming.

Besides, despite being the highest spenders in the division this summer, the north London club are already being written off in the top four race and Arteta is being touted for the sack.

All in all, it makes for a truly embarrassing situation and one that could be aired to the world courtesy of the latest Amazon release in their fantastic 'All or Nothing' series.

Arsenal's upcoming Amazon documentary

The footballing world has already sunk their teeth into fascinating documentaries of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur with Juventus next in line to hit screens over the coming months.

However, once Juventus' dirty laundry from the 2020/21 campaign has been aired, attentions will turn to Arsenal and what could make for a fascinating piece of television amidst their struggles.

And given Arsenal's woeful start to the campaign, it appears as though fans have been predicting what the programme will resemble by deciding to edit its description on IMDb.

'All or Nothing' description edited

While the prankster's alteration has since been deleted, the Daily Star confirmed that the images going around social media of the edited description were indeed live on Monday afternoon.

The phoney caption simply read: "In Amazon's third instalment of 'All or Nothing', we uncover the pathetic downfall of North London's 2nd biggest club. No European football, no faith, just vibes."

The Star also reports that captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was listed as a "washed-up striker," and that the documentary as a whole was placed under the 'comedy' category.

What will make the cut?

IMDb, like Wikipedia, is a website that can be edited by fans, so perhaps it's inevitable that a format along these lines has been used as a medium to poke fun at Arsenal's current problems.

However, regardless of what Arsenal go on to achieve this season, it will certainly be fascinating to see whether Amazon are allowed to include much footage from this most tumultuous of starts.

Besides, call it sadism, heartlessness or anything in between, I think anyone being honest will admit that peeping behind the curtain in amongst this Arsenal chaos will make for gripping viewing.

