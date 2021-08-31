Wolves Transfer News: Star turns to major European name to force through Deadline Day move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore has enlisted the help of super-agent Jorge Mendes in an attempt to engineer a move away from the club on Deadline Day, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Wolves transfer news?

The 25-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in a deal that would see him link up with former manager Nuno Espirito Santo. A loan offer is understood to have been rejected, although the Spanish international is believed to remain keen on the idea of a move to Spurs.

Indeed, the report claims Traore remains on Spurs' radar heading into the final hours of the transfer window and has turned to Mendes - who works as an advisor for Wolves - for help.

While the Portuguese is not the player's agent, he has reportedly signed a mandate with the former Barcelona academy graduate to work on his future during what remains of the window.

What is Adama Traore's contract situation?

Wolves are understood to be open to the idea of a permanent sale but it remains to be seen how much money Spurs can commit to at this late stage.

Only under contract until the summer of 2023, one can reasonably expect the forward's value to drop from this window onwards unless he signs a new contract at Molineux, something Traore has yet to agree to despite talks.

What are Traore's stats this season?

The early days of the Bruno Lage reign at Wolves have been frustrating.

Yet to win during their opening three games despite some promising performances in general, Traore still manages to lead the way throughout the entirety of the Premier League for shot-creating actions per 90 minutes (8.46, via FBREF).

