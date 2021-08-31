Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to become Manchester United’s new No. 7 after completing his return to Old Trafford from Juventus.

The 36-year-old, who has established his ‘CR7’ brand over the past decade, requires United to be granted special dispensation from the Premier League in order to take Edinson Cavani’s number for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

Cavani started the season as United’s No. 7 and Premier League rules state that the Uruguayan striker must keep that number until the end of the campaign.

Per ESPN’s Dale Johnson, the Premier League board have never before granted special dispensation for this rule to be changed.

This led to speculation over which number Ronaldo would play with this season. No. 9 (Anthony Martial), No. 10 (Marcus Rashford) and No. 11 (Mason Greenwood) are all occupied.

There were suggestions that Cavani would leave Old Trafford, freeing up the No. 7 shirt in the process, but the South American is poised to stay with the Red Devils until next summer.

'Ronaldo set to get United's No. 7 shirt'

However, the Sunday World’s Kevin Palmer reports that Ronaldo is set to get the No. 7 shirt after all.

With Dan James poised to complete a £28 million move to Leeds United, Cavani will vacate the iconic No. 7 shirt and move to 21 - the shirt number he wears for Uruguay.

Curiously, the Premier League already have Ronaldo listed as United’s No. 7 on their official website

However, Cavani is also listed as the club’s No. 7.

Cavani's Instagram is @cavaniofficial21

But the South American’s Instagram handle is ‘@cavaniofficial21’, so a move to No. 21 would appear to suit all parties once James moves to Elland Road.

The Daily Mail are also reporting that United ‘still hope’ Ronaldo can reclaim the No. 7 shirt once he completes his transfer and the Premier League board grant special dispensation.

Ronaldo will surely appreciate Cavani's gesture

There’s no doubt that Cavani’s gesture would be hugely appreciated by Ronaldo, who wore No. 7 throughout his first spell with the Red Devils.

He temporarily wore No. 9 during his debut season with Real Madrid in 2009-10 before taking the No. 7 following Raul’s departure from the Bernabeu.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has worn No. 7 ever since - and the ‘CR7’ brand looks set to continue at Old Trafford.

