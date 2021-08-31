Exclusive: Celtic hope for double signing as well as resolution over Odsonne Edouard

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic are expecting a busy day on the transfer front during what remains of the transfer window, sources have told GIVEMESPORT.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Scottish giants have undertaken a major rebuild of the first-team as Ange Postecoglou attempts to put together a squad capable of challenging Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Nine players have already arrived this summer while six have departed on a permanent basis in what has been a major turnaround after losing their grip on the title in rather meek fashion last season.

Now, even at this late stage of the window, the business looks set to continue.

Who could Celtic sign today?

Sources have told GMS that the Glasgow club are hopeful of adding both VVV-Venlo striker Georgios Giakoumaki and Benfica winger Filipe Jota to their ranks in one final attempt to prepare the squad for the season to come.

Giakoumaki scored 26 times in 30 Eredivisie appearances last season while Jota has been mooted as a potential replacement for Ryan Christie, who has been linked with a move to the likes of Burnley and Bournemouth.

As quoted by The Daily Record recently, Benfica’s technical coordinator Professor Antonio Fonte Santa described the player as 'a natural unbalancer' and 'a player who, if he needs to take the ball to a corner and get rid of two or three opponents, is capable of doing it.'

Who could Celtic sell today?

The club hope to find a resolution over the future of Odsonne Edouard.

Although any deal is complicated by the 50% sell-on fee Celtic owe Paris Saint-Germain, the striker will be free to talk to foreign clubs in January, meaning this is the last genuine opportunity to extract anything approaching good value.

Crystal Palace have been strongly linked with a move late move and Giakoumaki would appear to be a natural replacement.

