Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021/22 Premier League season is well underway and the summer transfer window is coming to a close.

With the first international break of the campaign giving everyone a chance to collect their thoughts, it really is an opportunity to refine our predictions and outlooks on the eight months ahead.

However, no matter what happens before Deadline Day concludes and Premier League action returns, it's hard to imagine anything topping Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United.

Ronaldo's Premier League return

In a summer that will already go down in history for its crazy transfers, the landscape of the Premier League title race has arguably been blow wide open by the capture of an all-time footballing great.

And with Ronaldo due to make his second United bow once he returns from Portugal duties, we wanted to look at what that means for the Red Devils' attacking line-up compared to their rivals.

As such, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have taken the front threes of the so-called 'big six' clubs and ranked them against one another in isolation.

Kalvin Phillips to Man United? (Football Terrace)

Premier League front threes

In other words, we're not considering any other part of the respective clubs' team, but are instead executing our rankings from sixth to first based on the quality of their attacking trios alone.

To do so, we're judging things on a variety of factors: the individual quality of the players, how well the trio might work together and how we think they'll perform across the 2021/22 campaign.

Oh, and the selection of the three players itself is what we considered to be the Goldilocks zone between what the manager is likely to play and what we perceive to be the best combination.

1 of 20 Did Kieran Tierney join Arsenal on transfer deadline day in 2019? Yes No

Ranking the big six's front threes

Ultimately, though, the ranking comes down to the opinion of your humble writer - which is no more or less legitimate than your own - and you can check out how they staked up in my eyes below.

6. Arsenal

Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Ok, so I think it's pretty uncontroversial to place Arsenal's trio in last place because the Gunners are comfortably off the pace when it comes to the 'big six', currently residing rock bottom of the table.

Lacazette's solid haul of 17 goals last season flew under the radar and Aubameyang could well experience a renaissance in 2021 but even if that's the case, they can't compete with the top five.

5. Tottenham Hotspur

Heung-min Son, Harry Kane and Steven Bergwijn

You know we're talking about unbelievable quality when we're ranking a front three with two of the best players in the Premier League as merely second bottom amongst the so-called big clubs.

However, regardless of whether you deploy Bergwijn or Lucas Moura alongside the truly world-class Son and Kane, neither of them can quite make this a front three as well balanced as the next four...

4. Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish

It seems absolutely barmy to rank the reigning Premier League champions down in fourth place, I know, but their quality lies so much more in the midfield than the front three compared to their rivals.

As such, taking this triumvirate in isolation, you'd be hard-pressed to find many fans who would argue that either Mahrez or Jesus can compete with the strikers and right-wingers coming up next.

3. Chelsea

Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount

You could make a similar argument about Chelsea when it comes to their quality lying in midfield, but let's make this simple: who would you rather have - Mahrez and Jesus or Havertz and Lukaku?

I thought as much and while it might sound controversial, Mount vs Grealish makes for a much, much closer match-up than many fans would have you believe, so Chelsea marginally get the nod.

2. Liverpool

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane

However, when we're talking about front threes and front threes alone, you needn't look any further than a Liverpool trio that we're upgrading with Jota as opposed to Roberto Firmino.

Marry his underrated goalscoring to Salah - who completes for the Golden Boot every season - and a Mane who I'm predicting to enjoy a resurgence in 2021/22 and you'll see why they earn a silver medal.

1. Manchester United

Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford

However, yes, I'm sticking my neck out here and giving the benefit of the doubt to United.

Make no mistake that it's a decision that I ummed and arred over for some time, but it's hard to look past arguably the greatest goalscorer in the history of the sport occupying their number nine spot.

Equip said five-time Ballon d'Or winner with one of the world's finest young players as well as Rashford - whose 20-goal-a-season scoring isn't spoken about enough - and you'll end up with the Premier League's best front three.

Which front three do you rate highest?

And breathe. As you can probably tell from all the quality in our ranking, it's almost impossible to sort and organise these world-class front threes without wanting to change your mind every 10 seconds.

No doubt I'll wake up tomorrow morning and decide that Chelsea's trio is the best in the business all of a sudden, but I guess that's the beauty of there being so many top contenders this season.

However, one thing that I do know for certain is that United's front three will stand head and shoulders above the rest in a world where Sancho and Ronaldo take the Premier League by storm.

News Now - Sport News