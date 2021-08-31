Everton Transfer News: Rafa Benitez remains keen on 23y/o player he's worked with before

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez could still move for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff during what remains of this summer's transfer window, according to The Chronicle.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

While it's been a relatively understated window for Everton after last summer's ambitious recruitment drive, Benitez does appear to be making astute additions.

The £1.5m signing of Demarai Gray already looks like a success given the winger has scored twice in his opening three games for the club while fellow addition Andros Townsend has managed to record an assist.

Longstaff, as a relatively young but experienced player to have worked under Benitez before, would fit a similar profile of signing. Indeed, the 23-year-old broke through when working with the Spaniard on Tyneside in 2019 and initially drew comparisons to Michael Carrick thanks to his assured performances in defensive midfield.

MAJOR Jules Kounde update emerges as we approach transfer deadline! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

His progress has since stalled, although the Goodison Park chief is understood to remain an admirer and is aware of Longstaff's contractual status. According to the report, the midfielder could be sold today.

How likely is a deal before the deadline?

Given Longstaff is out of contract in the summer of 2022 and there has been little development on a new deal, Newcastle don't exactly look to be in a strong position when it comes to negotiating with interested parties.

1 of 15 How many top league titles have Everton won? 10 8 7 9

Everton, along with any other potential suitor, could of course wait until his contract expires but it would appear as if Longstaff is within their reach should they make a bid, particularly considering Newcastle reportedly must sell before they can further strengthen.

Deadline Day LIVE: Spurs submit bid for Emerson Royal, Everton eye loan move for Maitland-Niles

News Now - Sport News