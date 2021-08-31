Leeds Transfer News: Phil Hay provides fresh insight into £25m Daniel James deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Athletic's Phil Hay has provided some fresh insight into Leeds United's thoughts on their deal for Daniel James on Twitter.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

After coming so close to signing the Welsh winger in January 2019, James is now heading to Elland Road from Manchester United in a deal thought to be worth around £25m.

Although that would represent the second-most expensive signing in the club's history, those behind the scenes in West Yorkshire are understood to be happy with the value. Indeed, Hay reports that they feel it is in line with some of the fees paid during the transfer window so far for the likes of Joe Willock, Emi Buendia and Tammy Abraham.

Now, James is heading for his medical as Marcelo Bielsa finally closes in on a long-term target.

How many goals did Daniel James score for Manchester United?

The step-up from Championship outfit Swansea City to Old Trafford was clearly a big one but it's important to note that James started two of the club's three Premier League games this season.

Had a late deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club not been rushed through, it seems reasonable to assume James would have been kept in Manchester for at least another season, so it's not as if he's been a complete outcast.

In total, the 23-year-old scored 9 goals and registered as many assists in 74 games.

What has Bielsa said about James?

Speaking back in 2019 as his move from Swansea appeared to draw closer, Bielsa talked of the impact James could have on his side.

“Victor Orta chose James and I accepted the player proposed to me," he said (via Wales Online).

“I agree with the fact this player has the features the team needs and responds to the needs of the team.

“If he comes it will be a significant transfer."

