As we approach the seven-year anniversary of the Grand Theft Auto V release, it’s safe to say fans are getting impatient on the arrival of the game’s follow up.

So much so, that a gamer even took matters into his own hands this past weekend.

German gameshow “Hit The Star” was in the process of filming a new instalment, when a viewer from the audience stormed onto the stage to demand answers.

“Where the hell is GTA 6? I’m still waiting for GTA 6!” he exclaimed as he demanded the answers from the show’s moderator Elton.

The fan then pleaded: “Please set a sign. Shout into the camera, “Where is GTA 6?!”

Elton then ironically answered with his own Grand Theft Auto struggles, claiming: “I haven’t even finished GTA 5 yet!” - clearly seeing the funny side to the encounter, as host Evelyn Buredecki stood bewildered by what she was witnessing.

The comical interaction then came to its inevitable end as the crazed GTA fan was escorted off the live show. However, his point does stand, where is GTA 6?!

Rockstar Games are notorious for taking their time when it comes to game development and releases; the difference between the popular Red Dead Redemption’s initial release and its follow up game RDR2 was an eight-year wait, so GTA fans can expect the wait to continue.

Ironically, the anticipation for the new game is so high despite the fact it hasn’t even officially been announced yet. At present, it’s widely speculated that it’s in the works, especially with the success of GTA 5, as well as its online revenue, and it’s expected that the game will arrive around 2025 - pushing the wait to a long-standing 12 years.

One thing’s for sure; whenever Rockstar do decide to release GTA 6, the German gameshow guy will be first in line to grab his copy.

