Wolves Transfer News: Bruno Lage closing in on deal for 30-cap international

Wolverhampton Wanderers are closing in on sealing a loan move for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, according to talkSPORT.

What's the latest Wolves transfer news?

The 24-year-old emerged as a potential target for Wolves yesterday as manager Bruno Lage looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the deadline.

It is now understood that Sanches is set to join the club on a season-long loan deal from reigning Ligue 1 champions Lille.

A separate report from The Athletic has revealed that Wolves are trying to insert an option to buy clause for the midfielder as part of this particular deal.

What were Renato Sanches' stats last season?

Sanches helped Lille beat Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title last season by making 23 appearances for the club.

Despite missing a considerable chunk of the campaign due to various injury issues, the midfielder still managed to record a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.78 as he chipped in with four direct goal contributions.

Sanches also ranked in the top-five at Lille for successful dribbles per game (1.4) and shots per game (1.4).

When could Renato Sanches make his debut for Wolves?

Sanches is currently recovering from a knee injury and is set to face another month on the sidelines.

Whilst Wolves will make their return to Premier League action on September 11th, the midfielder will be forced to watch on for this particular fixture.

In order to prevent Sanches, who has been capped on 30 occasions at international level by Portugal, from suffering a setback from his injury, Lage may need to ease him into action.

