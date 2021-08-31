Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With Extreme Rules just a few weeks away, WWE headed to the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for another big episode of Monday Night Raw.

Rhea Ripley def. Shayna Baszler

Nikki A.S.H. and Nia Jax were in their friends’ corners for this match as The Almost Superhero cheered on Rhea Ripley, while The Irresistible Force accompanied Baszler to the ring.

The Queen of Spades controlled the former Raw Women's Champion for much of the match, and after the distraction of seeing Jax attack A.S.H. on the outside, Baszler almost capitalized with a roll-up. The Nightmare, however, was able to turn it around to score the victory.

The celebration was shortlived as Jax turned her attention toward laying out Ripley after the bout with a massive Samoan Drop.

The Viking Raiders def. Jinder Mahal & Veer

Erik & Ivar aimed to resume the raid, and they did just that in tag team action against Jinder Mahal and one of his cohorts, Veer.

Having Shanky in their corner couldn’t help get the job done for The Modern-Day Maharajah and his partner, as The Viking Raiders secured the win after hitting Mahal with the Viking Experience.

United States Champion Damian Priest def. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat Match

An extremely hard-hitting match unfolded as Damian Priest defends his United States Championship against both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat Match.

All three men laid it all on the line, culminating in The Archer of Infamy earning the impressive victory after connecting with the Reckoning to McIntyre, getting the pinfall over the former WWE Champion and retaining his United States Title.

Doudrop rendered Eva Marie unable to compete

Before this matchup of bitter rivals could officially get underway, Eva Marie briefly turned her back toward Doudrop, leading the vengeful Doudrop to unleash an assault on the catalyst of the Eva-Lution.

Doudrop connected with a bodyslam, a senton and even a big crossbody, leading the referee to make the decision that Eva Marie was unable to compete in the match.

Karrion Kross def. Humberto Carrillo

Karrion Kross had another toll to collect, this time in the form of young upstart Humberto Carrillo. Carrillo gave it his all, but in the end it was Kross who earned yet another victory on Raw courtesy of his patented Kross Jacket submission.

Nia Jax def. Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Nia Jax was out to take full advantage of her opportunity -- or, “The Opportunity” -- in action against Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

It was a heated back-and-forth battle that, in the end, saw The Irresistible Force pick up the win over The Queen after connecting with a vicious Powerbomb in an all-important Championship Contender’s Match.

Omos def. John Morrison

With The Miz having run off to avoid facing him this week, John Morrison did the next most logical thing and requested a match against the colossal Omos.

Things didn’t end well for America’s Moist Wanted, as Omos was able to gain the quick victory after dropping Morrison with a thunderous two-handed Chokeslam.

AJ Styles def. Xavier Woods

Looking to pick up where his tag team partner left off, AJ Styles was in action against The New Day’s Xavier Woods, but it was far from smooth sailing for The Phemomenal One.

Woods put forth an extremely valiant effort, but Styles ultimately came out on top after locking in the Calf Crusher for the submission victory.

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro def. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley & MVP

AJ Styles & Omos were a presence at ringside for this massive Raw main event. Randy Orton & Riddle had to do what they could to fight off the former Raw Tag Team Champions at ringside, and they were able to hold them off just long enough for Riddle to connect with a Floating Bro to MVP and retain the championship gold for RK-Bro.

Following the win, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley attempted to take out The Original Bro, but Orton swooped in to deliver a massive RKO to The All Mighty for his troubles.

You can watch every single episode of Monday Night Raw live here in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News