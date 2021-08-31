Tottenham Transfer News: Club open to sell £65k-per-week man Mourinho doubted

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur are open to considering any late offers for Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty, according to football.london.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

With Nuno Espirito Santo reportedly close to bringing Barcelona full-back Emerson Royal to the club as he further stamps his authority on the squad, Spurs have a surplus of right-backs.

Japhet Tanganga has started the season in that position and earned rave reviews following his performance against Manchester City on the opening day and, with Emerson believed to be costing €30m (roughly £25.7m), it seems likely he will come in as first choice.

So, that leaves Serge Aurier and Doherty facing uncertain futures. Spurs are understood to be aiming to help the former find a new club during what remains on the transfer window and would be open to selling the latter.

Harry Kane to Man City is OFF! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

Why are Spurs keen to sell Matt Doherty?

Well, aside from the options available to Nuno, Doherty just hasn't impressed since leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers for north London in August 2020.

As far back as February, ESPN claimed former manager Jose Mourinho had doubts about the Republic of Ireland international, who was limited to only 13 Premier League starts during his debut campaign.

Despite working with Nuno to great success a Wolves, the 29-year-old has only been handed seven minutes of league action this season.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Tottenham won? 2 3 4 1

Still, Doherty is under contract until the summer of 2024 and, given he's reportedly earning around £65k-per-week (via SpotRac), finding a new club for him with such little time left in the window could prove difficult.

Deadline Day LIVE: Juve confirm Cristiano Ronaldo move, Adama Traore turns to Jorge Mendes

News Now - Sport News