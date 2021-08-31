Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United have officially completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese legend has re-joined the club from Juventus, 12 years after he first departed.

United have paid €15million for his services plus €8m in potential add-ons. The deal is payable over five years.

Ronaldo told the club's official website: “Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday.

"I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: “You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person.

"I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad. Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started.”

Ronaldo played 292 times during his first spell at the club from 2003-2009. He scored 118 times and helped the club to nine trophies.

He has become United's third signing of the summer transfer window, after Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

The Red Devils have done some great business in the past few months and will be hoping that they can challenge on all fronts this season.

With Ronaldo up front, United have a great chance of winning their first trophy since 2017.

