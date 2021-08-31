Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ross Brawn has thrown his weight behind George Russell getting the second Mercedes drive for 2022 ahead of Valtteri Bottas, saying that the Silver Arrows only really have one option to take following the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

Formula 1 didn't exactly have its finest weekend last time out as rain put paid to the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, though it was at least an event that once again saw George Russell come to the fore in his Williams.

Indeed, he stuck his car on P2 during qualifying and, with the 'race' held for a handful of laps behind the Safety Car, he naturally converted that into his first-ever podium finish at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Certainly, it was an impressive performance once again on the Saturday from George with the wet conditions providing a bit of a leveller and allowing his talents to really shine, as he split title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on the grid.

Indeed, it's company he'll be hoping to keep more regularly in the seasons ahead as he battles to win the second Mercedes seat ahead of Valtteri Bottas and, for Brawn, the Briton can be the only option to come in for the Silver Arrows for 2022.

Writing in his regular post-Grand Prix column on the Formula 1 site, the former Ferrari and Mercedes maestro had this to say:

"We all know George Russell has a fantastic talent. We have seen it a lot at Williams, and we saw it amplified at Mercedes, when he stood in for Lewis Hamilton at the Sakhir Grand Prix last year.

"George’s performance reminded me a lot of Fernando Alonso when he drove at a wet Spa for Minardi in 2001. He was mighty impressive in a car that clearly was not up to the job. In those conditions, the ratio of driver to car changes – and we saw that with George on Saturday.

"He doesn’t have a front-row car but in those tricky conditions in qualifying, he trounced people with far better cars than he had. In my view, there is only one decision for Mercedes next year with regards to the second seat."

