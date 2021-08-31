Cristiano Ronaldo to Man Utd: Fresh financial details emerge with transfer return now complete

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Juventus were so keen to get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer that they have agreed to receive payment from Manchester United over a five-year period, according to BBC Sport's Simon Stone.

What's the latest Manchester United transfer news?

The Italian giants have confirmed that the 36-year-old has left the club today in a statement posted on their official website. United themselves have also officially announced his return.

Despite scoring 81 Serie A goals in just 98 games and winning two titles along the way, Juve were keen to offload the forward's huge contract as they attempt to rebuild after losing their grip on the Scudetto.

Such was their desperation, they have agreed to a payment structure that will not see them receive the full fee (believed to be around €15m up front and €8m in add-ons which roughly equates to £19.6m) until Ronaldo is 41.

"There are a couple of elements in that statement that underline just how keen Juventus were to get Cristiano Ronaldo's wages off their books," wrote Stone in the BBC's 07:54 update on their LIVE blog.

Why were Juventus so keen to sell Ronaldo?

Clearly, his gargantuan wages would have been an issue.

Thought to be earning around £540k-per-week in Turin, Juventus have regressed since his signing, albeit Ronaldo has scored goals.

Losing the Serie A title to Inter Milan last season, they look further away from winning the Champions League, not having gone further than the quarter-final stage after bringing him to the club in 2018 on the back of reaching two finals in 2015 and 2017.

What has Ronaldo said about his return?

Speaking to the club's official website, the Portuguese star talked of how excited he was to move back to the club where he truly made his name.

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday.

"I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

