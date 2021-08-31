West Ham Transfer News: Fresh twist emerges in Irons' pursuit of 28-year-old ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United are not expected to seal a deal for Jesse Lingard on transfer deadline day, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

West Ham have been heavily linked with a move for the England international this summer after he delivered a host of impressive displays for the club during the second-half of the previous campaign.

However, it is now understood that the Hammers will not be making an attempt to sign Lingard from Manchester United today.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are still reportedly seeking a £25m fee for the attacking midfielder.

What were Jesse Lingard's stats last season?

After failing to make a single appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the Premier League last season, Lingard experienced somewhat of a resurgence during his loan spell at West Ham earlier this year.

As well as providing five assists for his team-mates, the 28-year-old managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions in 15 league appearances for the Hammers.

Lingard also recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 7.22 in the Premier League which was only bettered by his former team-mate Tomas Soucek (7.36).

What is Jesse Lingard's contract situation?

The Red Devils decided to trigger a one-year extension to Lingard's deal last December before sending him out on loan to West Ham.

According to Spotrac, Lingard currently earns £75,000-per-week at Old Trafford.

The midfielder's current deal is set to expire in 2022 and thus any potential suitor could sign him on a free transfer next summer if United opt against offering him fresh terms.

