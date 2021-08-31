Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Another deadline day is upon us and with it comes all the frantic chaos at clubs across the length and breadth of the continent.

As executives and agents scramble to get deals over the line, desperate to add just that little bit extra to a squad they have sweated over all summer, fans and media watch on, trying to keep up with the action.

It has become an iconic day in the global footballing calendar, capturing the attention and imagination of the community in a way no other occasion can.

However, while it might be known for its harrowing deadline disasters or brilliant last minute coups, it can also be remembered for some of the funniest live TV moments ever seen.

So, here at GiveMeSport, we thought we'd write an ode to the true quirky heros of deadline day.

10. Tottenham fan hogs the shot

This particular fan at Tottenham gave it his all to make sure he found his way into the Sky Sports shot.

As the poor reporter tried to deliver his news, the fan hogged most of the shot, making some not-so-subtle gestures in his direction.

9. Those Norwich lads

Perhaps we'll just let the video speak for itself on this one.

It's probably safe to say that absolutely no one heard anything of the live report.

8. The United rowdy bunch

Poor James Cooper never stood a chance as he tried to deliver his report in from of a pack of Manchester United fans determined to grab their 15 seconds of fame.

If you can't hear a word he says once they get going, we don't blame you - for all we know, the man may have had something big to share, but it will forever be lost amongst the whoops and jeers.

Well done, lads.

7. Rogue footballs in Stoke

Credit where credit is due as Peter Stevenson kept his cool under heavy fire from the gathered Stoke City fans.

Well, when we say heavy, one charming lad decided to lob a football at the reporter who was live on air, striking him on head.

The reporter never missed a beat, quickly dropped a passing 'Good header from me there' before continuing on.

6. Blow up dolls

Aston Villa fans shot to fame with their antics behind a poor Sky Sports reporter who simply had nowhere to go when a novelty inflatable was thrown in his direction.

A viral statement from the time, one which we would rather not repeat, was also uttered.

5. Harry Redknapp's car window

While there is no one particular moment to pin down when it comes to Harry, there can be no denying that conversation through his car window became a deadline day institution.

Big Harry never let us down as year on year he would stop to partake in the famous tradition.

4. Macclesfield having a go for Yaya Toure

There is always lower-league team that just wins deadline day.

On this particular occasion it was Maccelsfield Town, taking the mickey out of the drama at Manchester City after they seemingly forgot Yaya Toure's birthday.

It was one of the true great deadline day tweets at the time.

3. The Thames Valley police showing Arsenal no mercy

Thames Valley Police came out of absolutely nowhere with a snorting tweet poking fun at Arsenal.

It was all in jest and went down very well at the time, but might've been better served in the context of Arsenal as we know them now.

The Gunners are going to need to turn things around quickly to avoid becoming the butt of the joke once again.

2. The Peter Odemwingie madness

Hidden in the colossal shadow of his deadline day embarrassment, it can be easy to forget that Odemwingie wasn't a half bad footballer.

However, his decision to take matters into his own hands over a stalling move to QPR will go down as one fo the greatest - and most bizarre - deadline day moments in history.

Odemwingie drove himself to QPR to complete the deal, spoke to reporters as if it was done, only to be sent scurrying back down the road to West Brom with his tail between his legs.

1. The purple toy

There was only ever going to be one winner wasn't there?

A moment that will be remembered for generations to come as viewers watched on in horror - or delight, if that's your sort of thing.

Stood outside Goodison Park in the dying light of the day, this poor Sky Sports reporter was accosted by a fan wielding a, well, we'll let the video speak for itself one last time.

