Crystal Palace news: Romano shares update on Eagles' transfer pursuit of 6ft 1inch ace

Crystal Palace are set to complete a permanent deal for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard today, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What is the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

Eagles manager Patrick Vieira is set to bolster his attacking options by sealing a move for Edouard.

It is understood that the forward is set to undergo a medical this morning after agreeing personal terms with Palace.

Romano has also revealed that the fee for Edouard is believed to be in the region of €18m (£15.4m) to €19m (£16.3m).

The Italian journalist posted on Twitter: "Odsonne Edouard will be in London today in order to sign as new Crystal Palace player on a permanent move from Celtic.

"Done deal and here-we-go!

"Personal terms also agreed.

"Medical tomorrow morning.

"€18/19m as final fee."

What were Odsonne Edouard's stats for Celtic last season?

Whilst Edouard was unable to prevent Celtic's arch-rivals Rangers from winning the Scottish Premiership title, he still managed to illustrate some real signs of promise for the club.

As well as providing his team-mates with six assists, the six-foot one-inch forward netted 18 league goals in 31 appearances for the club.

Edouard also scored three goals in the Europa League as Celtic were eliminated from the competition at the group stage.

When could Edouard make his debut for Palace?

If this particular deal is completed today, Edouard could be in line to make his debut for Palace in their clash with Tottenham Hotspur on September 11th at Selhurst Park.

The forward will be looking to help the Eagles secure their first league victory of the season over a Spurs side who are currently top of the Premier League.

Providing that Palace are able to seal all three points in this showdown, they could move above the likes of Southampton and Watford in the top-flight standings depending on the outcome of results elsewhere.

