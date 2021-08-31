Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bernie Ecclestone has said that Formula 1 'lacked courage' on Sunday afternoon and that he would have sent the drivers out to race at some point, giving those that did not feel it safe to do so the option to withdraw from the event.

F1 can sometimes get itself into a bit of a muddle and certainly did in its first race back after the summer break, with the Belgian Grand Prix weekend hit by pretty torrid weather conditions.

Indeed, Sunday the weather was at its worst with consistent rain for the entirety of the afternoon, eventually seeing the Grand Prix called after just a couple of 'racing' laps behind the Safety Car.

Half points were awarded to drivers - who finished in their qualifying spots apart from Sergio Perez - and since then there have been lots of calls made for fans in attendance to get some compensation for what was really a non-event.

Indeed, Ecclestone has gone on record to say that had he been in charge he would have set a race start time, with drivers then given the option of whether they wish to run or not and that the Grand Prix would have gone ahead.

Speaking to the PA news agency, the former F1 chief explained:

“I would have told the teams and the drivers at 3pm, ‘it is raining, we are prepared to put it off for an hour and hope the weather is going to change. But no matter what happens the race will start at 4pm and then it is up to you whether you take part or not’.

“’If you want to take a risk it is up to and if you don’t want to, don’t. If you think it is dangerous racing quickly, don’t race quickly’.

“But it is a different group of people now and they didn’t have the courage and they don’t want to take risks.

“They could have done two laps, five laps, 50 laps or no laps, but the decision should have been with the individual driver.”

