Tottenham Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano reveals medical is complete with new deal close

Emerson Royal has completed his medical ahead of a Deadline Day move to Tottenham Hotspur, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

A deal to bring the right-back to north London from Barcelona is edging closer after the Brazilian completed his medical checks without a hitch.

Romano has also revealed that the necessary paperwork is set to be signed in order to complete a €30m (roughly £25.7m) transfer in what is Spurs' second major defensive signing following the addition of Cristian Romero from Atalanta.

The agreement is thought to include add-ons owed to the La Liga giants though the details of those are currently unclear.

What were Emerson Royal's stats last season?

A Real Betis player last season, the 22-year-old enjoyed a successful campaign on an individual basis in Andalusia.

The Brazilian scored once and registered four assists in 34 La Liga games while recording some impressive defensive averages. According to WhoScored data, he produced 2.7 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per game, as well as one key pass.

Clearly, translating that into a Premier League context is by no means an exact science but they would have seen him rank joint-second, joint-first and fourth in the Spurs squad last time out.

With the futures of both Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty uncertain, he would appear to be a long-term upgrade at right-back as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to stamp his authority on the squad in order to continue what has been a promising start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Topping the table heading into the international break after winning their opening three games without conceding a goal, the early days of the club's new project look exciting.

