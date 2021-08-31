Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor has taken to Twitter to take a jab at retired UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov following his comments on the use of ring girls in MMA and boxing.

The comments garnered backlash across the sporting world, with ring girls taking offence at the Russian’s choice of words after he branded the fighting tradition “useless”.

Khabib also stated how the sections of Fight Night in which they appeared made him uncomfortable, especially when watching with his late father, and asked that they not impose it on him.

And McGregor will take any opportunity to poke the bear, as he uploaded a picture to his Twitter account (@TheNotoriousMMA) this morning showing a meme that mocked ‘The Eagle’s’ comments.

The picture shows The Simpsons character Smithers, labelled “Khabib”, covering his eyes as two half-naked women dance around him, the two women labelled as “Brittney Palmer” and “Arianny Celeste” - world-famous ring girls.

He then also quoted a reply to his tweet, which showed the marks left on members of Khabib’s team following the post-match brawl that occurred after their fight in 2018. The tweet said: “Remember when you did this?”, to which McGregor replied: “Yes I do. I am undefeated in post-fight brawls and melees.”

The bad blood between the two fighters dates back to before their fight, and it has continued long since. ‘The Notorious’ regularly lives up to his nickname, especially when it comes to having a dig on Twitter.

Khabib also took to Twitter following the Irishman’s last fight, a defeat to Dustin Poirier, and claimed “Good always defeats evil.”

Since retiring with a perfect record in March this year, Khabib is always rumoured to return to the cage, and UFC fans would be ecstatic with the potential of a rematch between the pair. McGregor would likely be up to the fight, and it would be an ideal chance for him to make amends to his record as, as of late, it isn’t what it used to be.

News Now - Sport News