Apex Legends Season 10: New Surprise Update Goes Live

Apex Legends recently announced that a new update has gone live and it has fixed some of the annoying bugs ruining the game in season 10.

The game has brought some great changes to Kings Canyon in Emergence, like map changes, new weapons and a new Legend.

Like all games there are bugs, but developers Respawn Entertainment have been pretty good at fixing them quickly. With a lot of hackers in Call of Duty, we have seen many players turn to Apex and enjoy what the battle royale game has to offer.

New Surprise Update Goes Live in Apex Legends Season 10

Respawn revealed that this small update has gone live via social media as they tweeted that they have done it to address some of the issues currently in the game.



They released the details of what has exactly been fixed in the update and the three bug fixes are:

Knocked players sometimes being able to jump

Steam "No price found" issue with Bangalore Edition

Miscellaneous stability fixes

It is very big news that Respawn have fixed the issue around knocked players being able to jump as it was given them an unfair advantage in Apex Legends.



Hopefully we do not see more issues creep into the game soon as a lot of players are loving what Emergence has got to offer.



The rise in the game over the last month has even seen big Twitch streamers like TimTheTatman play a lot more of the game in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers.



Hopefully we see a possible limited time event or more changes brought to Apex during Season 10 as there are still quite a few months to go until season 11 will be released.



If any more updates are released in the near future, we would provide all the latest information right here.



No doubt there will be a lot of information revealed around this new season soon, but for now, the Apex community will continue to enjoy Emergence.

