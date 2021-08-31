Chelsea: Emma Hayes’ side eyeing third consecutive title – WSL Preview

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We’re just days away from the start of the new Women’s Super League campaign as Manchester United kick off the season against Reading on Friday.

Chelsea take on Arsenal in their opening fixture, with the Blues looking to start the new season in the same way they finished off the last.

GiveMeSport Women runs through everything you need to know about Chelsea, including the club background, star players, fan opinion and our predicted final position come May.

Chelsea’s background:

Chelsea Women were founded in 1992 and have been affiliated with the men’s side since 2004. The club is one of the founding members of the WSL, which was formed in 2010.

Since 2015, Chelsea have won four WSL titles, making them the most successful team in the history of the competition.

Coach Emma Hayes has engineered all of these wins, having taken over the club in 2012 following a period as Arsenal’s assistant manager.

The team play their games at Kingsmeadow in Kingston upon Thames, London. In total, the stadium can hold up to 4,850 people.

How did last season go?

Emma Hayes’ side won their second consecutive WSL title last season and their fourth overall.

They secured top spot with a 5-0 win against Reading on the final day to finish ahead of Man City by just two points.

Chelsea broke the record for the most number of wins in a single season (18) and most points in a season (57) –– becoming just the third team to successfully retain the league after Arsenal and Liverpool.

Hayes won the 2020/21 WSL Manager of the Year award and signed a new long-term contract with the Blues two months later.

For their style of football and ruthless winning mentality, many have hailed this Chelsea side as one of the best teams to ever play in the WSL.

Who are Chelsea’s standout players?

Chelsea have some of the world’s best forwards in their ranks and the trio of Pernille Harder, Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby proved to be unstoppable last season.

Harder arrived from Wolfsburg for a record transfer fee, while Kerr finished as the league’s top goalscorer with 21 goals in 22 games. It was Kirby who stole the show though, scoring 16 times and registering 11 assists.

Hayes tends to play a 4-3-3 formation, with these attackers given the freedom to interchange in a fluid system.

At the other end of the pitch, captain Magdalena Eriksson is a commanding centre-back and has now played more than 100 matches for the Blues.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has also been lauded by Hayes as one of the best keepers in the world and won last season’s Golden Glove after keeping 12 clean sheets.

Who have Chelsea signed this summer?

In the worst-kept transfer secret of this summer, Chelsea signed Lauren James from Man United on a four-year deal.

Expectation is high for the 19-year-old winger, who was impressive at United –– scoring 28 goals in 56 games.

James may not be seen as a starter immediately given the plethora of attacking options at Chelsea’s disposal, but Emma Hayes may well have other plans for the teenager and could utilise her in a different role.

Meanwhile, the Blues have also brought in Dutch defender Aniek Nouwen from PSV. The 22-year-old has played 20 times for the Netherlands already and signed for Chelsea on a pre-contract back in May.

What do Chelsea fans think?

“Chelsea might face their biggest challenge in a long time,” says women’s football writer Mia Eriksson. “Not only do they have to defend a league title but they also need to show and repeat their success in the Champions League.

“Letting go of Hannah Blundell as a defender makes no sense to many supporters, especially since many saw Chelsea’s defence to be their main weakness at the end of the 2020/21 season. The Blues’ flaws shone through during the title decider against Manchester City when captain Magdalena Eriksson was absent.

“As a Chelsea supporter, there’s an exciting season to look forward to. Will Emma Hayes drop the 4-4-2 diamond formation? Pre-season games might have given us a small hint that a 4-3-3 formation could be used. And where will new recruits Aniek Nouwen and record WSL signing Lauren James fit in?

“Will Jessie Fleming get game time after her success in the Olympics? Is Kerr-by going to deliver another amazing season with telepathic goals and assists? Will we finally get to see Pernille Harder in the role that has her name written on it? Guro Reiten and Harder seemed to have a great time together on the pitch when Chelsea visited Glasgow and won 4-1 a couple of weeks ago.

“Chelsea have a great squad, stacked with quality players, but Manchester City, Arsenal and Everton have really shown they are willing to challenge the reigning champions this upcoming season with many of their signings.”

GMSW Prediction:

Final position in the table – First

While Arsenal and Man City have both strengthened, Chelsea were the most dominant team in England last year and appear to have the most well-rounded squad on paper. The addition of Lauren James will offer even more options going forward as well.

Top scorer –– Sam Kerr

As last year’s Golden Boot winner it’s hard to look past Kerr topping the charts again for the Blues. The 27-year-old took a while to get going at Chelsea but was in unstoppable form at the end of last year and scored six goals for Australia at the Tokyo Olympics over the summer.

Player of the season –– Fran Kirby

In truth, this could be a number of players. Harder remains one of the best players in the world, as do Berger and Eriksson.

Kirby was the heart of Chelsea’s success last year though, and deservedly scooped the Football Writers Association’s Women’s Footballer of the Year award.

If she puts up similar numbers this campaign, they’ll be no stopping her once again.

