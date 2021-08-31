Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

F1 bosses are reportedly 'apoplectic' at Lewis Hamilton's public outburst and criticism of the decision to run the Belgian Grand Prix for a couple of laps behind the Safety Car on Sunday afternoon.

Hamilton took to Instagram after the race was eventually called, labelling the decision to complete a couple of laps a 'farce' and suggesting that it was done purely so an official Grand Prix could be recorded and that refunds would not have to be paid.

Of course, there have been comments from those in charge of such matters that discussions are underway over compensation for the rain-soaked fans who were in attendance at Spa and, according to the Daily Mail, some key F1 bosses are angry that the current world champion did not make his feelings known privately to them instead of taking to social media.

One source told the Mail:

"There is absolute fury internally at the naivety of Lewis's comments. He talks about handing back millions of pounds to fans, though he makes millions out of Formula One, and it guarantees his team's job, and he gives little or nothing back himself.

"He could have expressed his opinions privately rather than in the way he did, which makes no sense.

"People wonder if Lewis would have moaned if he had been on pole and won the race."

Certainly, it was always going to generate shockwaves when a star as big as Hamilton vents his concerns in the public space, though he was not the only high-profile figure to take to social media after the event.

Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso were among the other names to call for compensation to be sorted for supporters, and you just have to hope that something will be arranged for those hardened fans that braved appalling conditions for hours on end in a bid to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

