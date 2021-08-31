Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Daniel James is set to sign for Leeds United on transfer deadline day.

The Welshman's future at Manchester United was uncertain after they announced they had agreed a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo last week.

And Leeds have pounced.

The Whites have agreed a club-record £30m fee with Man United for the 23-year-old, per BBC.

He is undergoing a medical and is expected to be announced as a new Leeds player on Tuesday.

James has been close to signing for the west Yorkshire outfit before.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

In January 2019, he travelled up to Leeds to sign a contract. There were even leaked images of him holding the shirt.

But the move fell through when Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins pulled the plug. Five months later, he signed for United.

That left a bitter pill to swallow for some Leeds fans and they've never forgotten about the move.

Ironically, some fans of the club mocked James during their Premier League match against United earlier this month.

A section of Leeds fans chanted at the winger during their 5-1 loss at Old Trafford: "You're too s***, you're too s***, you're too s*** to play for Leeds."

Just a few weeks later and now James is set to sign for Leeds in a club-record deal. Awkward.

Deadline Day LIVE: Follow all the latest gossip, news and confirmed deal here

James will become Leeds' fourth transfer of the summer.

Kalvin Phillips to Man United? | The Football Terrace

They have already signed Junior Firpo from Barcelona and Kristoffer Klaesson from Valarenga, while also securing a permanent deal for Jack Harrison.

James played 74 times at United, scoring nine times. Leeds will be hoping he will have more success under Marcelo Bielsa, who is believed to be a big fan.

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News