Leicester City Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano shares update on club's pursuit of 23-year-old

Leicester City are closing in on sealing a temporary deal for RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What is the latest Leicester City transfer news?

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is set to bolster his squad on transfer deadline day by swooping for Lookman.

It is understood that the winger is set to undergo a medical after the Foxes reached an agreement with RB Leipzig over a loan move.

Providing that the necessary paperwork is completed, Lookman will be announced as a Leicester player today.

Meanwhile, Foxes midfielder Dennis Praet is set to join Torino on a loan deal which includes an option for the Serie A club to purchase him for €15m (£12.8m).

Taking to Twitter this morning, Romano posted: "Leicester City have completed the agreement with RB Leipzig for Ademola Lookman on loan.

"Medical and paperworks today."

"Official announcement expected also for Dennis Praet to Torino on loan with buy option €15m."

What were Ademola Lookman's stats last season?

Lookman managed to illustrate some glimpses of his talent last season during a loan spell at Fulham.

Whilst the 23-year-old was unable to prevent the Cottagers from suffering relegation to the Championship, he did provide eight direct goal contributions in 34 top-flight appearances.

Lookman also ranked in the top-five at Fulham for shots per game (2), key passes per game (1.8) and successful dribbles per game (2.4) as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.92 in the Premier League.

When could Lookman make his debut for Leicester?

Lookman could potentially be handed the opportunity to showcase his talent in Leicester's clash with Manchester City on September 11th.

However, the winger will need to impress in training if he is to overtake the likes of Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton in the pecking order at the King Power Stadium.

A victory for Leicester in this particular fixture will allow them to leapfrog Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League standings.

