At SummerSlam last weekend, WWE had Bobby Lashley attack Goldberg and his son Gage after the conclusion of their WWE Championship match, which Lashley won by referee stoppage.

Many people speculated that the post-match angle was put in place to set up another match for Goldberg and Bobby Lashley, and it appears as if this is the case.

Taking to Twitter, reliable source WrestleVotes noted that, according to his sources within WWE, the company is planning another Goldbert vs. Bobby Lashley match in the near future.

The report notes that, as of right now, the match is slated to take place at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia show that WWE is planning for October 21.

Goldberg has gone on the record previously to state that his current deal with WWE permits for two matches each year, which makes this planned rematch interesting, as Goldberg has already had both of his matches in 2021.

At the Royal Rumble in January, Goldberg returned to put over Drew McIntyre, just as he did with Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam earlier on this month.

As of right now, it's unclear whether or not Goldberg just agreed to an additional match with WWE for 2021, or if he actually signed a new contract, with more matches permitted each year.

If Goldberg hasn't signed a new contract with WWE, Crown Jewel could be his last match with the company, as the former Universal Champion said before SummerSlam that he only has two more matches left on his current deal.

WWE still has Extreme Rules to get to on September 26 before turning their attention to Crown Jewel, so don't expect Goldberg to be back on WWE TV until closer to October.

