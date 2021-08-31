WWE Raw: Video of Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H has won the hearts of fans

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE switched things up a little on the latest instalment of Monday Night Raw.

It appears some potential new storylines are being tried and tested ahead of the next pay-per-view, which will be the Extreme Rules event on September 26th.

Eva Marie and Doudrop faced each other as rivals for the first time, and Nia Jax caused an upset to Charlotte Flair by defeating The Queen in a Championship Contenders match.

Another storyline that could be on the cards is a partnership between unlikely duo Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

There have been hints that the pair could become the female version of RKBro after their tag team performance last week on Raw. They were victorious over former champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler and the celebrations after the bell went viral.

An overjoyed A.S.H launched herself into Ripley's arms, much to The Nightmare's visible disapproval. However, in the end, the two embraced and celebrated their win, lighting the fuse that could ignite one of the most endearing yet effective tag team partnerships in recent WWE history.

On the most recent episode of the red brand, Ripley faced Baszler in a singles match that looked like it was going to end in an easy win for The Queen of Spades.

Baszler toyed with Ripley from the opening bell, even using the apron of the ring as a way to inflict pain on her opponent.

This was hugely out of character for The Nightmare, who is used to being a dominant force inside the ring and a wrestler who uses her strength and height to her advantage.

But Ripley was overpowered by Baszler for the whole match, before some encouraging words from A.S.H seemed to light a spark in her.

After being floored by The Queen of Spades yet again, The Nightmare crawled to the ropes where A.S.H rallied her partner and started a chant to get Ripley back in the match.

An onlooking Jax caused a distraction by taking out The Almost Superhero outside the ring with a Samoan Drop while Ripley and Baszler scrambled for the pin on the canvas.

The former Raw women's champion countered Baszler's attempt with a reverse pin to claim the victory.

It seems the iconic women's tag team of Jax and Baszler are not happy with a new duo entering their turf and fans can probably expect a title match at some point between the two teams. But for now, supporters are lapping up this new partnership between Ripley and A.S.H.

The heartwarming clip of The Almost Superhero comforting and encouraging her friend and partner has radiated positivity on social media.

You can watch every single episode of Monday Night Raw live here in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News