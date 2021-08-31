Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eddie Hearn has revealed he would 'love' to see Conor Benn take on Adrien Broner in 'December or early 2022', but the British boxer must first deal with Adrián Granados on Saturday night.

On Saturday, Benn and Granados will meet on the undercard of Josh Warrington's rematch with Mauricio Lara in front of 20,000 fans in Leeds' Headingley Stadium.

Benn (18-0, 12 KOs), 24, of Greenwich, London, was originally supposed to fight Granados (21-8-3, 1 NC), 32, of Cicero, Illinois, on 31 July as part of Fight Camp 2 at Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, Essex.

However, the fight was postponed after Benn tested positive for COVID-19.

"It'll be five weeks by the time he gets in the ring and it went so quickly," Hearn told iFL TV.

"I remember him when he called me after he tested positive.

"Luckily for Conor, he had two days where he wasn't 100%. He was able to recover quickly. They knew September 4th was the date.

"It's going to be a really good fight. Granados is tough. He's coming to win, and Conor is looking fantastic in the gym.

"He's tapering down now. I'm looking forward to getting up to Leeds. To see Conor fight in front of 20,000 people, that's what he's all about, and I think you're going to get a great performance.

"To me, Granados is a step up from Formella and Vargas, but Vargas was a step up from Formella, and he iced Vargas in a round.

"So everything was dependent in that performance in that fight. If he beats Granados comfortably, we're looking at [the big fights]."

Hearn admits he would love to see his fighter take on controversial former world champion Broner either later in the year or early next year. However, Hearn says the focus is on Saturday, before he starts mapping out the future.

"For me, I love the Adrien Broner fight. I think it's a massive fight," he added. "I've spoken to Luis DeCubas at PBC. I've talked numbers with him. It weren't enough for him, but we'll keep going.

"But Conor Benn against Adrien Broner, you know, whether that's December or early next year, these are the kinds of fights. But just listen now. Keep your eyes focused.

"Don't - and Conor is good at this - don't let people blow smoke up your a--. You'll get beat.

"Conor is focused on Granados. This is all that matters next week in Leeds. Do a job on Granados, then we'll start talking about what's next.

"But, you know, the future is amazing for Conor. People love him.

"They love to watch him, and he's very exciting and he's a good, good young man. He's a great father and a great husband and he lives boxing and he's a winner."

