Boxing fans are convinced that Tyron Woodley should have been awarded a knockdown during Saturday’s fight vs Jake Paul, however, it’s unlikely the result would have changed even if it was given.

It came during round four of the bout, after Paul had undoubtedly dominated the first three, when Woodley struck his opponent with an overhand right, which sent the former staggering backwards into the ropes - yet he didn’t touch the floor.

Fans are claiming that Paul was “saved by the ropes”, as had this had happened in the middle of the ring, he no doubt would’ve hit the canvas and Woodley would have been granted the knockdown.

However, even if Woodley scored the knockdown, this would have resulted in a one-point deduction for the YouTuber-turned-boxer, which would have still seen him take the win via split-decision.

Saturday’s result saw Paul’s boxing record extended to 4-0, with this being his only win that wasn’t a knockout, and he’ll be adamant to get his next fight arranged to continue his winning streak.

Post-fight, Woodley put the offer of a rematch on the table, saying: “If you not scared run it back.”

Jake countered: “Aye, if you get the tattoo ‘I love Jake Paul’, let’s run it back,” to which Woodley replied: “Bet,” and the two fighters shook on it.

However, what might be seen as a more exciting bout to boxing fans is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury.

Both boxers have already exchanged trash-talk over the past months and would enter the ring with perfect records, and the ultimate bragging rights to walk away with.

If the fight was confirmed to go ahead, Fury would be the first professional boxer that Paul has faced. The two also had a heated exchange backstage after the fight, although neither fighter laid a hand on the other.

Paul also appears to be following in the footsteps of UFC star Conor McGregor, when it comes to retirements that is, as the 24-year-old posted to Twitter last night saying: “Updated status: Retired boxer.”

However, he then followed the tweet with “Tyron’s tattoo guidelines” - what Woodley would need to follow in order for the rematch to be agreed, so something tells us this retirement isn’t permanent.

