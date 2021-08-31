Arsenal Transfer News: Player wants out and he's heading for meeting with Mikel Arteta today

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles will meet with Mikel Arteta and ask to be allowed to join Everton during what remains of the transfer window, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein on Twitter.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The academy graduate recently took to Instagram to vent his frustration at his lack of regular game time, having only been handed 19 minutes of Premier League action this season despite a miserable start for the club.

Everton are believed to be keen and the 24-year-old is thought to be heading for a meeting with the Arsenal boss in order to request to be allowed to move to Goodison Park.

What offer have Everton made for Maitland-Niles?

The Athletic claim the Merseyside outfit have made a two-year loan bid for the player with an option to buy him outright at the end of the initial agreement.

Given his unhappiness, it seems hard to believe Maitland-Niles is set for a new deal at his boyhood charges and his current contract runs out in the summer of 2023, leaving Arsenal with a decision to make.

Next summer, his value could realistically drop as he will only have 12 months left on his deal, making either today or the January window hugely important in deciding what value Arsenal can extract from him, if they want to at all.

While Arsenal do have other options ahead of him in the pecking order, the fact a player so clearly wants to leave is the latest problem in a season that looks littered with them already.

