Fans who were expecting The Rock to be at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022 are going to be disappointed, as reports suggesting that the former WWE Champion is unlikely to be at the show.

Things can obviously change, but Ringside News is reporting that The Rock is slated to appear at WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in California.

Ringside News - who have had recent reports corroborated by the likes of Fightful and Dave Meltzer - is reporting that Dwayne Johnson is a "virtual lock" for the marquee pay-per-view in 20 months time.

The report goes on to note that this isn't a case of The Rock appearing at WrestleMania 38 and 39, as it was noted that The Rock wasn't even considered for the show next year.

We were told that “Rock was not a consideration for WM 2022 because he’s a virtual lock for Hollywood Mania 2023.” It was not noted who The Rock is expected to face, but there is one obvious choice in Roman Reigns.

WWE fans have been hoping that The Rock will return to face Roman Reigns, particularly considering how much Reigns' 'Head of the Table' storyline would work for a feud with Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock will, at least according to reports, be at Survivor Series later on this year, with the show set to celebrate 25 years since the Hollywood megastar's WWE debut in 1996.

While WrestleMania 39 may be 17 months after Survivor Series 2021, it's incredibly likely that WWE is going to have Roman Reigns and The Rock plant some seeds for their feud at the pay-per-view in November.

Roman Reigns is slated to defend his Universal Championship against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules on September 26, before turning his attention to Brock Lesnar.

While unconfirmed, it's highly likely that Roman Reigns will be facing Brock Lesnar at the huge Crown Jewel show WWE is planning to put on in Saudi Arabia on October 21.

