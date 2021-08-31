Everton Transfer News: Toffees weighing up last-gasp move for 6ft 1inch international

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton are weighing up a last-gasp move for Dalian Professional forward Salomon Rondon, according to the Daily Mail.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

Everton manager Rafael Benitez is reportedly looking to seal a reunion with Rondon today as he aims to bolster his attacking options following Moise Kean's temporary move to Juventus.

It is understood that the forward will be deployed as a back-up striker for Dominic Calvert-Lewin who has already netted three Premier League goals this season.

However, a deal for Rondon is currently being complicated by the fact that the 31-year-old is reportedly owed a significant amount of money from his current side.

What were Rondon's stats during his most recent spell in the Premier League?

Before joining Dalian Professional, Rondon enjoyed a fruitful loan spell in the Premier League at Newcastle United as he thrived under the guidance of Benitez.

The six-foot one-inch forward netted 11 goals for the Magpies and chipped in with seven assists in 32 top-flight appearances as he helped the club seal a 13th place finish in the top-flight in the 2018/19 season.

Rondon, who has been capped on 83 occasions by Venezuela at international level, also managed to record an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.05 during the aforementioned campaign.

Could Everton sign anyone else before the deadline?

Everton could potentially swoop for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff today.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, a report from The Chronicle this morning has revealed that the Toffees are still interested in sealing a deal for the Magpies midfielder.

Considering that Longstaff's current deal at Newcastle is set to expire next year, Everton may be tempted to test the club's resolve by submitting a late bid for the 23-year-old.

