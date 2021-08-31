FIFA 22: Leaked Footage of New Last Minute Goal Celebration

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is on its way in just a matter of weeks and players will be over the moon to see footage of a new last minute goal celebration after it was leaked on social media.

There have been a lot of leaks around the game, including some of the ratings of the best players on both Ultimate Team and overall gameplay.

Players of FIFA love the abundance of celebrations in the game, and it seems like a lot more have been added for FIFA 22.

This has been made a lot easier and better with the introduction of Hypermotion Technology, so we will be hoping to see some pleasant surprises when the game is released.

New Leaked Last Minute FIFA 22 Goal Celebration

This latest leak has emerged on popular app TikTok and we can see footage of a last minute celebration that will be in FIFA 22.

In the video, you see Edison Cavani scoring for Manchester United against bitter rivals Liverpool. Following the Uruguay striker scoring, he runs to the corner flag to knee slide and, like normal, his teammates run to celebrate with him.

The new addition to this celebration is the fact that you will now see the substitutions, manager and other staff also run to celebrate with the scorer as well. Footage of this celebration can be seen here.

This is a great new addition and will give players a lot of joy when they score last-minute winners, especially when they are playing online or with other friends.

You can see that developers EA Sports are making some real big changes to the franchise in FIFA 22 as they look to evolve the game.

Over the last few years there have been complaints from the FIFA community suggesting that the developers were not doing enough to change the game and it looks like they have listened to the fan base. It is positive signs to see them evolving a lot of content in order to keep players engaged.

When more new celebrations are revealed or leaked, we will keep you updated.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

