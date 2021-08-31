West Ham Transfer News: Hammers complete first signing of deadline day

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham have completed the signing of Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow, as confirmed by the club's official website.

What's the latest transfer news involving Vlasic?

The Croatian attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to West Ham in recent days, and it has now been announced that he has arrived at the east London club on a five-year deal.

It is understood that the Irons have paid a transfer fee in the region of £25m for the 23-year-old.

Does this mean that Jesse Lingard will not be signing for West Ham?

It seems that way.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, it was reported by journalist Jonathan Shrager last night that West Ham are unlikely to make a last-minute push to sign the Manchester United midfielder.

Now that they have wrapped up a deal for Vlasic, it appears even more likely that West Ham will opt against trying to bring Lingard back to the London Stadium after his loan spell at the club in the second half of last season.

When could Vlasic make his debut?

Vlasic will have to wait patiently for his debut given that the first international break of the season has just started.

He could make his first appearance for David Moyes' men when they travel to St Mary's to take on Southampton on September 11.

