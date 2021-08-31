West Ham Transfer News: Irons targeting deal for 6 foot 2 midfielder

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Jacob Steinberg has revealed that West Ham are interested in signing Spartak Moscow midfielder Alex Kral on loan.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kral?

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday morning, Steinberg claimed that the Hammers are keen on bringing the 23-year-old over to the London Stadium on a temporary basis prior to the transfer window closing later this evening.

He wrote: "West Ham looking at a loan deal for Spartak Moscow midfielder Alex Kral. Deal for Czech Republic international could include option to buy or an obligation."

What were Kral's stats last season?

Kral featured in all but one of Spartak's league matches last term as the side finished in second place over in Russia.

During his 29 appearances, he racked up five assists but failed to get on the scoresheet himself. His performances earned him a place in Czech Republic's Euro 2020 squad, and he played in four matches for his country in the tournament, as they made it to the quarter-finals before being knocked out by Denmark.

Will West Ham sign anyone else before the transfer deadline?

Possibly.

The club have already completed one signing today, having sealed a deal for Nikola Vlasic this morning.

Kral is another player who has caught their eye, and Steinberg has teased that the 6 foot 2 midfielder "might not be the only player" who potentially arrives in east London in the final hours of the transfer window.

