Martin Brundle foresees 'friction' being generated between George Russell and Lewis Hamilton if the former joins the latter at Mercedes next season.

One of Formula 1's most exciting off-track sagas should come to an end in the next few weeks, as we wait and see whether it's going to be Russell or Valtteri Bottas driving for the Silver Arrows alongside Hamilton in 2022.

Indeed, it's seemed as though Hamilton would like to keep things as they are with him regularly praising Bottas and labelling him the best teammate he has ever had, with it obvious the harmony at Merc has been very good in recent years.

Certainly, it's been far less abrasive than when Hamilton and Nico Rosberg were going toe-to-toe before the Finn's arrival, and Lewis obviously has that at the back of his mind ahead of a potential new partner for next year.

Indeed, in the eyes of Martin Brundle, the arrival of Russell in the Silver Arrows garage will naturally create some level of friction, with the young Briton likely eager to want to show he's in the team with the aim of winning races and titles, rather than playing second fiddle to the current champ.

Speaking to Sky Sports over the Belgian Grand Prix weekend last time out, Brundle explained:

“Looking forward, two or three years whizzes past in anyone’s life but Formula 1 in particular and it will be Max Verstappen versus Charles Leclerc versus Lando Norris – you have to have one of the young guns established in your team helping to steer in the new direction.

“If you’re going to put a case for George, he will go in there and there would be friction between him and Lewis, there’s no doubt about it, because George would be feisty and he’d want to prove himself, get his elbows out straight away.

“Mercedes need to think about two or three years down the road and these decisions are made very much with that kind of timescale involved.

“They need a driver who will win the race if Lewis doesn’t and they have the fastest car.”

The idea of Russell joining Hamilton next season is certainly an exciting one given the talent he has shown in the Williams in recent years, and we'll just have to see what dynamic is generated within the team if he does end up joining Lewis.

