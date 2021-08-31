Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On last night's episode of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax went head-to-head in the squared circle.

Let’s just say it got pretty real…

Many fans of the wrestling scene believed that this fight turned into a shoot fight. What is a shoot fight? Well, it means that the wrestling match turned into a real fight.

It's safe to say the WWE Universe were left stunned by this, with footage of the match going viral on social media in the aftermath of the show.

One moment where things started to turn was when Nia picked up Flair and dumped her on the canvas with seemingly no care in the world. Let's also remember, Jax has history of botching moves and injuring fellow WWE Superstars.

That wasn’t the only weird thing that happened, however, the match got rough pretty quickly with Flair giving a vicious chop block to the knee of Jax.

The pair then exchanged blows with no one selling each other’s moves which confused the fans quite a bit and left the atmosphere rather edgy.

It was a surreal match, with plenty of fans flooding to social media as many of them suggested what they were watching might have crossed over into being a real fight.

One viewer wrote: "Charlotte and Nia Jax was fighting FOR REAL FOR REAL."

@TheRONYBrand tweeted saying: "The highlights of Nia and Charlotte shooting... That chop block looked brutal! #WWERAW"

Even WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted: "Just wondering…WTF was up with that #CharlotteVsNia match?"

And Fightful editor Sean Ross Sapp tweeted: "I dunno what the hell happened in Charlotte/Nia but I couldn’t take my eyes off of it."

Fans of WWE are hoping that creative and Vince McMahon can take this angle further as a rivalry between these two Superstars would be great at Extreme Rules or Hell in a Cell.

