Gus Poyet has left his role as manager of Club Deportivo Universidad Católica.

The Chilean giants, who have won the Primera División 15 times, struggled under Poyet.

The Uruguayan manager was appointed by the club in February 2021 but failed to bring the club success.

Universidad Católica are currently fifth in the Primera Division, with Poyet winning just 13 times in his 31 games as manager.

They will have to overturn a five-point deficit if they are to win their fourth league title in a row.

It is believed that Poyet left his role amicably after talks with the club. His departure from Brighton wasn't as amicable, though.

Poyet joined Brighton in 2009. He guided them to the Championship in 2011 and was the manager as they got to the playoffs in 2013.

But, just months after coming so close to promotion to the Premier League, he was sacked by the club.

And his sacking came in one of the most awkward ways possible.

Poyet was working on BBC as a pundit for Spain vs Nigeria at the Confederations Cup. During the first-half, he learned he had been sacked by Brighton after being told by a crew member.

His exit was then discussed at half-time and it made for some incredible TV.

"I've still had no communication from the club," Poyet said at half-time.

"From what I read from the statement, I am unemployed. My idea now is to appeal and get back to the job I've been doing until 7.30.

"I can't go into details of the future. It's just a matter of being calm and make sure you make the right decision. I've been trying to establish in the last 45 minutes what my rights are now.

"I'm probably the first to be in this position. Everyone can make their own conclusions about the way I have been informed by you.

"I think the BBC got a great story forever really because a manager getting the information that he's been released from his employment during the time of a programme is quite surprising.

"Are they [the club] messing with my career? We will see, it's too early to say. I am looking forward to clearing this."

Eight years on and Poyet's sacking still makes for extremely awkward viewing.

Poyet took legal action against Brighton as he noted it was 'important to him'.

He dropped the legal action after reaching a settlement with the club.

