Southampton Transfer News: Saints set to make call on 22-year-old's future

Southampton could be about to sanction a loan deal for Yan Valery today amid interest from Olympiacos, according to HampshireLive.

What is the latest Southampton transfer news?

Contrary to a report from Football Insider yesterday, Southampton have yet to reach an agreement with Olympiacos over a move involving Valery.

However, it is understood that the Saints are open to the possibility of loaning the defender out on deadline day.

A temporary switch could provide Valery with the opportunity to play regular first-team football as he is currently behind the likes of Kyle Walker-Peters and Valentino Livramento in the pecking order at the St Mary's Stadium.

What were Yan Valery's stats last season?

After being limited to just three Premier League appearances, Valery left Southampton on a temporary basis earlier this year as he sealed a move to Birmingham City.

The defender ultimately failed to make a positive impact for the Blues as he only started two games for the club in the Championship.

A lack of consistency during his spell at St Andrew's resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.33 in the second-tier.

Will there be any other Southampton departures on deadline day?

Shane Long could also leave Southampton if a potential suitor decides to make a late move for the striker.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the Saints may be willing to part ways with Michael Obafemi who is believed to be attracting interest from several unnamed Championship sides.

Long and Obafemi have yet to feature for Southampton in the Premier League this season.

