Everton: Toffees set sights on top three after strong transfer window – WSL Preview

The Women's Super League will return to action this weekend as Manchester United and Reading get the 2021/22 campaign underway on Friday.

England's top flight promises another entertaining season as teams battle it out for silverware, survival, and Champions League football. One team with an ambitious goal in mind this term is Everton.

GiveMeSport Women runs through everything you need to know about the Toffees, including the club background, star players, fan opinion, and our predicted final position come May.

Everton's background

The Merseyside club was founded in 1983 but operated under a different name for the first 12 years of its history. Before being adopted by Everton Football Club in 1995, the women's team was known as Hoylake WFC and then Leasowe Pacific a few years later.

Since becoming part of the Everton family, the club as a whole has worked hard to promote equal opportunities – this includes the decision to drop 'Ladies' from the team name.

The Blues made this statement ahead of the 2019/20 season. The club decided to simply use Everton as the official name for both sides – only adopting 'Everton Women' when necessary in order to avoid confusion with information on the men's team.

Everton play their home games at Walton Hall Park but will open up their 2021/22 WSL season under the lights of Goodison Park. Their first match of the campaign will kick off on the big stage against Manchester City.

Willie Kirk is the manager of the Toffees and since joining in 2018, has spearheaded them to an FA Cup final and made major moves in the transfer market.

How did last season go for Everton?

Everton quietly got on with their business last year. An overall finish of fifth in the table turned a lot of heads as fans and professionals alike took notice of this rising Merseyside team.

The Toffees have often been branded as 'the best of the rest' but Izzy Christiansen recently spoke to GiveMeSport Women about the team's plans to go one step further and become a top four WSL side.

Everton were unable to trouble the WSL's top four much last season, but their business this transfer window could well see them take the top teams by surprise. They finished with 32 points overall, 15 behind fourth-place Man United.

Who are Everton's standout players?

Everton have a number of influential players on their roster and are equipped with talent across all positions.

Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver was selected as part of the Team GB team that competed at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. She has also impressed during her recent England camps and is putting pressure on Ellie Roebuck between the sticks.

In defence, Everton have club captain Danielle Turner who isn't afraid to throw her body on the line for her team. The versatile 29-year-old has even pulled on a pair of goalkeeper gloves – she filled in for former teammate Kirstie Levell back in 2017 during an FA Cup clash against Durham. Turner performed in goal for a penalty shootout and helped the Toffees into the next round of the tournament.

Everton's reigning Player of the Season Christiansen is another talent to watch out for this term. The Lioness is a goalscoring midfielder with creativity and leadership skills in abundance. Most importantly, she is passionate about Everton and has her eyes set on achieving big things on Merseyside.

Who have Everton signed this summer?

Kirk has made a huge statement with the signings he has acquired this summer. Although they've lost Hayley Raso, Everton have brought in some head-turning talents.

Leonie Maier (signed from Arsenal)

Aurora Galli (signed from Juventus)

Courtney Brosnan (signed from West Ham)

Toni Duggan (signed from Atletico Madrid)

Kenza Dali (signed from West Ham)

Hanna Bennison (signed from FC Rosengård)

Anna Anvegård (signed from FC Rosengård)

Natalie Björn (signed from FC Rosengård)

What do Everton fans think?

Everton FC Presenter Sarah Halpin spoke with GiveMeSport Women about who she is excited to see in action this season and how pre-season has been going for the Blues.

"This summer window has been an exciting one for Blues fans yet again, as we’ve seen the return of club great Toni Duggan. We’ve acquired one of the most sought after young talents in the game in Hanna Bennison, as well as her fellow Sweden international and Olympic Silver medalist teammates, Anna Anvegård and Nathalie Björn.

"Everton already had an incredibly strong squad prior to the summer window, and following further investment from the club, will now look to bridge the gap on the teams that have finished above us in recent seasons. The ultimate goal will be to break into the top three and secure Champions League football at the club.

"The pre-season has been a really strong one from the Blues, winning 5/5 games against Rangers, Blackburn, Brighton, Aston Villa, and Hibernian. The blend of international players from different leagues across Europe as well as homegrown and longer serving players will make for a really competitive and strong season. We have strength and depth in every position.

"Claire Emslie and Valerie Gauvin are looking sharp ahead of the new season which will excite fans as they are players who will surely bag plenty of goals across the season. Another player I'm super excited about is Grace Clinton. Grace broke into the first team last term and has looked exceptional this pre-season. Nicoline Sorensen, Rikke Sevecke, and Poppy Pattinson also impressed in their first season for the Toffees last campaign.

"Having just returned from Scotland with the team for the final pre-season camp, I can definitely say that the mood in camp is a very positive one. It’s clear to see the rapport and spirit amongst the squad of players and staff alike. We have Manchester City at Goodison Park to get our league campaign underway – I think that will be the perfect test to gauge where this squad of players are at, I’m very much looking forward to it."

GMSw prediction

Final position in the table – Fourth

While Champions League qualification is the main goal for Everton, they perhaps need another season or two before they can really start chipping their way into the top three. However, their recruitment this summer could see them cause a huge upset to Manchester United, who finished above them last season. The Toffees have what it takes to capitalise on a difficult period for the Reds and cement fourth place at the end of the term.

Top scorer – Toni Duggan

Duggan has been away from the WSL since 2017 and now she's home, she'll be eager to show the fans what they've been missing.

As an established England international who enjoyed success with Barcelona, she has the knowledge and expertise to really set the league alight this season. With playmakers like Christiansen behind her too, Duggan could bag double figures on her returning campaign.

Player of the season – Izzy Christiansen

The heart of the engine room won the Everton Player of the Season award last term and she definitely has what it takes to make it back-to-back honours.

Christiansen plays with passion and is eager to see her team succeed. She also produces a mean set-piece and can catch the opposition off guard with her creative play. Whether she's scoring, assisting, or tracking back to defend, the Lioness is one player to keep an eye on this season.

Everton's first fixture of the 2021/22 WSL season will take place against Manchester City at Goodison Park on Saturday, September 4th at 13:30 BST.

