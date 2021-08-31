Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Although Jose Mourinho’s two-and-a-half-year spell with Manchester United was largely disappointing, the revered Portuguese coach was at least more successful than his predecessors David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

He won the EFL Cup and Europa League, along with the Community Shield, during his debut campaign with the Red Devils.

He failed to win a trophy in his second and final full season at Old Trafford and was eventually sacked midway through his third campaign.

But one month before he was replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Mourinho pulled off a hugely unexpected away victory over Juventus in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock midway through the second half with a brilliant volley, but the Premier League club snatched all three points thanks to Juan Mata’s late free-kick and an even later Leonardo Bonucci own goal.

Mourinho then produced a controversial celebration when he marched onto the pitch before cupping his ear to the Juventus fans.

"I probably shouldn’t have done it,” Mourinho admitted afterwards. “But with my family insulted, including my Inter family, I reacted like this.”

United legend Paul Scholes was critical of Mourinho’s antics, telling BT Sport: “This is everywhere he goes. You need to win with a bit of class.

"Shake the manager’s hand. I don’t think there’s any need for it but that’s the way he is.”

Ronaldo: 'Mourinho doesn't have the class to manage United'

A new report from ESPN claims Ronaldo was deeply unimpressed with his compatriot’s post-match behaviour.

A United source told the website: "We had just beaten Juve with two late goals and Jose Mourinho, the manager at the time, went onto the pitch and started to goad the Juventus fans by cupping his ear to the noise.

”A lot of the players were p****d off with [Mourinho] because it seemed like he was making the win about him rather than the team and Cristiano was furious with him, too.

"He walked past and said, '[Mourinho] doesn't have the class to manage Manchester United.'''

Ouch.

"We've always known that Ronaldo loved his time at Old Trafford,” the source added, “but I think what people outside the club don't appreciate is how much he still cares, and always has, about what happens here."

Deadline Day LIVE: Follow all the latest gossip, news and confirmed deal here

https://www.givemesport.com/1689856-transfer-news-live-manchester-united-liverpool-barcelona-real-madrid-arsenal-kane-sancho-messi

Ronaldo and Mourinho didn't always see eye-to-eye

Ronaldo, who was confirmed as a new Man Utd player on August 31, worked under Mourinho for three seasons and won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

While their time working together was mostly successful, they didn’t always see eye-to-eye and their fall-outs have been well documented in the years since Mourinho left the Bernabeu in 2013.

Latest Deadline Day news (Football Terrace)

Can you get full marks on our Ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo quiz?

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

News Now - Sport News