Man Utd transfer news: Fabrizio Romano provides update on major star's future

Edinson Cavani is set to stay at Manchester United this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest Manchester United transfer news?

Following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo - who seems to set be handed Cavani's No.7 shirt - the former Paris Saint-Germain forward has been linked with a dramatic late move to Barcelona.

While he did sign a new deal at Old Trafford only a few months ago amid interest from Boca Juniors, the return of Ronaldo does obviously complicate matters. With the Portuguese back, United have an array of attackers also containing the likes of Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

Still, a move away from Manchester does not look likely for the 34-year-old at this late stage.

How many goals has Cavani scored for Manchester United?

Since moving to the club on a free transfer in October 2020, the Uruguayan has continued the excellent goalscoring exploits so evident throughout his storied career.

In 40 games for the club, he's scored 17 goals and recorded a further 6 assists. Given only 13 of his Premier League outings came as a starter last season, that is a seriously impressive record.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo play with Edinson Cavani?

It is sometimes easy to assume Ronaldo now operates as a central striker at this stage of his career.

Still, he largely operated off of Alvaro Morata at Juventus last season and found a huge amount of success doing the same with Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. While different players of course, it is an indication that the five-time Balon d'Or winner can work alongside a big-name centre-forward.

None of Sancho, Martial, Rashford or Greenwood have yet established themselves as that at United as of yet, so Cavani could still have a role to play.

