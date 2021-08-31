West Ham United news: Club's transfer stance on Argentine ace becomes clearer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United are not believed to be in contention to sign Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico today, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

A recent report from Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf suggested that West Ham had reached an agreement with Ajax over a deal for Tagliafico.

However, in a fresh update concerning the Argentina international, it has now been revealed that the Irons are not expected to bolster their options at left-back today by swooping for Tagliafico.

West Ham are currently able to call upon the services of Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku in this particular position.

What were Nicolas Tagliafico's stats last season?

Tagliafico enjoyed a fruitful 2020/21 campaign with Ajax as he helped them win the Eredivisie title by making 25 league appearances.

The defender also featured on six occasions in the Champions League for his side as they were eliminated at the group stage of the competition.

As a result of his consistency in the Eredivisie, Tagliafico managed to average an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.16 at this level for Ajax.

Have West Ham signed any players on deadline day?

West Ham bolstered their attacking options this morning by sealing a move for Nikola Vlasic.

The midfielder has signed a five-year deal at the London Stadium after the Hammers opted to spend an initial fee believed to be in the region of £26.8m to secure his services.

1 of 12 Did West Ham United sign Michail Antonio on transfer deadline day? Yes No

Vlasic provided 18 direct goal contributions in all competitions for his former side CSKA Moscow during the 2020/21 campaign and could be in line to make his debut for West Ham in their upcoming clash with Southampton next month.

Deadline Day LIVE: Hudson-Odoi to stay at Chelsea, Man Utd announce Ronaldo return

News Now - Sport News