Wolves Transfer News: Wolves' position on Adama Traore becoming clearer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has provided an update on the chances of Adama Traore leaving Wolves on the final day of the transfer window.

Enter GiveAway

What's the latest transfer news involving Traore?

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Tottenham in recent days - a switch of clubs that would see him reunited with former boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, Crook has taken to Twitter to claim that Traore is unlikely to leave Molineux unless Tottenham make them a mouthwatering offer.

He wrote: "Told it would take a 'mega offer' from Tottenham to persuade Wolves to part with Traore on Deadline Day."

Is Traore trying to engineer a move away from Wolves?

It has been reported that Traore is keen to move on from Wolves, and has hired super-agent Jorge Mendes in a bid to help push through a deal with Spurs.

Whether this will work remains to be seen, as it seems that time is running out for Traore to get his move to north London.

1 of 15 Who did Wolves beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Sheffield United Manchester City Arsenal Newcastle United

What are Traore's stats so far this season?

The Spanish international has started the season in scintillating form, completing 28 dribbles in his first three league matches of the campaign (via WhoScored).

He has also provided nine key passes - only Raul Jimenez (10) has managed more amongst his teammates.

He appears to be right at the top of his game, so it is little surprise that Tottenham have shown interest in signing him before the transfer window closes.

Deadline Day LIVE: Follow all the latest gossip, news and confirmed deal here

News Now - Sport News