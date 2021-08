Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Excitement is building around the gaming community for the release of NBA 2K22 and gamers have finally been shown a gameplay trailer by the developers.



The only footage that gamers had been shown so far of NBA 2K22 was the announcement trailer and this didn’t give us any gameplay.



The franchise received a lot of criticism when NBA 2K21 was released and a lot of new changes will be needed to keep the NBA community engaged.

Gameplay trailer for NBA 2K22 finally released

