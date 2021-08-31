Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The world of football has been turned on its head this summer with some of the biggest blockbuster deals we have seen in decades.

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be plying their remarkable trades elsewhere after saying goodbye to Barcelona and Juventus respectfully.

For Ronaldo, the unexpected return to Manchester United will serve as somewhat of a spiritual homecoming, as he returns to the theatre stage on which he first set the world alight.

His initial move to United saw Ronaldo become the best player on the world, as he grew from strength to strength with that famous old badge on his chest.

He took to English football quicker and with more devastating skill than had been witnessed before and was soon the most feared player on the planet.

A massive part of Ronaldo's meteoric rise to the top of the global game came from the influence of the one and only Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ronaldo has never tried to hide just how influential the legendary gaffer has been, and continues to be, in his career.

Together they shared some incredible highs - from winning the Champions League in Moscow to a glut of Premier League titles.

Now, even after Ronaldo spent years destroying Europe, Ferguson's opinion still matters with many reports suggesting it was the Scot who convinced Ronaldo to rejoin United instead of Manchester City.

United officially announced Ronaldo on Tuesday and, as fans celebrated, a video began doing the round on social media of the best moments shared between the Portuguese superstar and his Scottish father figure.

It makes for simply fantastic viewing.

The United Ronaldo returns to is a very different looking beast to the one he left, but one that is no less exciting.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as wracked up an impressive squad and with one of the biggest trump cards now in his deck, will be hoping to challenge City's long-running superiority in England.

And, while he might not be right on the sidelines barking out his orders, you can be sure that Sir Alex will be at every game he can be, watching his brightest star dazzle on the Premier League stage once again.

