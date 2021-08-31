Tottenham Transfer News: £70k-p/w man now expected to stay this summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Serge Aurier is now expected to stay at Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to The Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The Ivorian has been linked with a move away from Spurs as they close in on a move for Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal in order to further strengthen that position.

Still, despite the surplus of full-backs Nuno Espirito Santo has available to him amid Japhet Tanganga's impressive start to the season, both Aurier and Matt Doherty are now expected to stay.

Why is Serge Aurier staying at Tottenham?

Ideally, Spurs would surely sell the former Paris Saint-Germain right-back.

Indeed, he is out of contract next summer and can talk to foreign clubs in January ahead of a free transfer in 2022, although trying to find a suitable buyer is proving difficult. Thought to be earning around £70k-p/w (via SpotRac), finding that kind of money elsewhere at this stage looks unlikely.

Yet to be involved this season during what has been a promising campaign for Spurs under Nuno's management, Aurier would appear unlikely to be set for much of a role going forward. Either way, however, he seems certain to remain a Tottenham player.

Where does this leave Emerson Royal?

Pitt-Brooke did reveal that the club are still working on the Barcelona defender's signing even in light of the news regarding Aurier and Doherty.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 22-year-old has completed his medical without a hitch and now the final paperwork is set to be signed.

