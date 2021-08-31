Wolves Transfer News: Major update on Wolves' pursuit of Renato Sanches

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers has provided an update on the club's pursuit of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

What's the latest transfer news involving Sanches?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Wolves are reportedly trying to sign the talented 24-year-old on loan.

However, Spiers has now revealed that the Premier League outfit are unlikely to land the Euro 2016 winner before the transfer window closes tonight.

He wrote on Twitter: "Not good news re Renato Sanches. Deal off as things stand, clubs too far apart on loan agreement (particularly the option next summer)."

How did Sanches fare in his previous spell in the Premier League?

Sanches has played in England's top division before, having spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Swansea. However, his time at the Liberty Stadium was bitterly disappointing.

He made just 12 appearances in the top-flight, failing to register a single goal or assist, before returning to Bayern Munich.

He has since turned his career around at Lille, though, winning Ligue 1 with the club last term.

Will Wolves sign anyone else before the deadline?

It is not out of the question.

On Tuesday morning, Spiers claimed that Wolves were working on signing Sanches while also possibly adding "one more" player to their squad in this transfer window.

Although the Sanches deal now looks unlikely, their business might not be done just yet.

