In Mexico, Eric Molina, a former world heavyweight title challenger, attempted to get back to winning ways against veteran also-ran Alejandro de la Torre.

However, things didn’t go as smoothly as the fighters and fans would’ve wanted.

Why may you ask? Well, as the pair were leaning on the ropes, exchanging some punches, one of the buckles gave way, forcing the entire ring to collapse!

Fortunately, both fighters were ok and continued once the ring was put back together and safe enough.

Molina then stopped de la Torre with a vicious shot in the second round. The day after, he had an interview and had plenty to say.

“About last night! A wild night in Mexico that I’ll never forget! – I’ve heard of ropes busting and boards breaking, but this was a first,” said Molina.

“Luckily, nobody was injured from the landing. After they put the ring back together, the fight continued and ended shortly after.

“Go fight in Mexico. It will be fun, they said. Second rd KO,” he added.

World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman shared the video on his social media account and was also astonished at what he saw.

“Anything can happen in the ring. Fortunately, there were no injuries,” he pointed out.

Molina moves on to 27-7 after losing his two previous contests against Filip Hrgovic and Fabio Wardley respectively.

The man, who has shared the ring with both Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, is hoping for one more shot at the big time as he approaches his 40th birthday.

On the other hand, for de la Torre, this will be the 44-year-old’s claim to fame after he dropped to 2-11 as a professional.

Before Molina, his only notable losses came against Hamis Rahman Jr, son of the former undisputed champion.

