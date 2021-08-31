Newcastle Transfer News: Magpies in contact with Premier League club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle have made contact with Leicester City over the possibility of signing Hamza Choudhury on loan, according to The Athletic's Chris Waugh.

What's the latest transfer news involving Choudhury?

The Magpies have made a late move for Choudhury, and it seemed that they were set to land the midfielder on a temporary basis.

However, Waugh has revealed that the club appear to be less optimistic of signing the 23-year-old at this stage, although they remain in talks with their Premier League rivals for the player.

He wrote in The Athletic's Real Time column: "Hamza Choudhury's loan from Leicester remains in the balance - noises on Tyneside aren't great but talks are still ongoing."

What is Choudhury's current situation at Leicester?

Choudhury has made all three of Leicester's Premier League squads so far this season but he is yet to get a single minute on the pitch.

With the club having the likes of Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans and Boubakary Soumare to call upon in the middle of the park, Choudhury seems to be some way down the pecking order, and that appears unlikely to change any time soon.

Will Newcastle sign anyone else before the deadline?

Waugh has claimed that Newcastle should get a deal over the line to sign teenage forward Santiago Munoz from Mexican side Santos Laguna but he is expected to join up with the club's Under-23s.

In terms of senior players moving to St James' Park, Waugh does not seem hopeful that any more additions will be made between now and the deadline this evening.

